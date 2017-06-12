Bahamian students were among the rising stars at this year’s Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Students Colloquium in New York.

A team of four University of The Bahamas (UB) students placed second in the annual competition with their plan to make The Bahamas a “smart” tourism destination.

Keri Cartwright, Kendall Sands, Ianta Stubbs and Khadija Young received high marks from the judges for their 12-minute energetic presentation on an innovative smart tourism initiative that will enhance the visitor experience and positively benefit the economy.

The team creatively presented a business plan for a mobile app that would allow visitors to get connected to Bahamian culture while exploring The Bahamas.

The proposed CaribView mobile app would lead visitors on a journey through the Islands of The Bahamas, taking them to monuments, historical sites, popular tourist attractions, Bahamian businesses, the best beaches and more.

Once there, visitors can scan a code on a particular landmark using their mobile devices to receive all of the historical, cultural and interesting information.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar was so impressed with the idea and detailed business plan that he invited students to his office to make the presentation to him personally.

“The next step is us working together to make this mobile app a reality,” D’Aguilar told the UB students.

Tourism Parliamentary Secretary Travis Robinson was on hand to support the team. He represented The Bahamas in the Student Colloquium in 2015 and 2016. Robinson encouraged the UB students to “dream big.”

“I am so humbled to be sitting on the other side of the table this year,” Robinson said. I know the hard work and the passion that goes into preparing for this competition and I am so proud of the students for their outstanding performance again this year. It is forums like this one that prepare our students for greatness. I definitely believe it contributed to my success and I encourage the students to continue to dream big.”

Ruth Gardiner, associate professor at the University of The Bahamas, said she is always proud of the team’s performance and the UB students will continue to aim for first place each year.

The Students Colloquium was held on June 7 at the Wyndham New Yorker. Monroe College won the top prize, Turks and Caicos Community College placed third and the University of Cayman Islands placed fourth.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Student Colloquium challenges Caribbean students at the tertiary level to research and present a practical sustainable tourism project for the Caribbean that, upon implementation, will provide a sustainable source of income.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is a proud sponsor of the annual event.