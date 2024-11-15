By: Latonya Roberts

Journal Staff Writer

A murder on Wednesday night in the Prince Charles area pushes the country’s

murder count for 2024 just one figure shy of last year’s murder count of 110.’

The latest victim, a man was found dead in the road, stabbed and shot several

times. Reports indicate that officers were alerted by residents to the sound of

gunshots on Killdeer Drive, off Prince Charles drive shortly after 11pm. When

officers arrived on scene, they found the lifeless body of a man believed to be in

his 40’s on the street with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. This is the

country’s 109 th murder for the year.

Police say most recent incidents started with a dispute or altercation. At the

scene of the murder last night Chief Superintendent Chrislynn Skippings urged

members of the public to find better ways to resolve conflict instead of resulting

to violence.

“Family, I need you to step up and I need you to speak with your family

members to encourage them to find alternate ways to resolve the conflicts

because if they cannot exhibit that in the home, they will not be able to exhibit

that in the community. It is time for us now to stop being hot headed.”

She also stated that there are several options available to provide counselling

and help.

“We have community counselling and an assessment unit who are willing and

able to train persons in how to resolve their conflicts. We also have the Crisis

Centre, Social Services, pastors and there are many other persons who exist, but

people must reach out, males especially. Put your egos and “machoness” aside

because once you fail to exhibit patience, we are going to continue to see this

happen.”

The murder at Killdeer Drive follows a murder on Sunday, November 10th

when a man believed to be in his 50’s was fatally stabbed at a residence on

Huyler Street after 12am, bringing the murder count to 108. Police revealed that

a landlord got into an argument with another man who produced a sharp

instrument and subsequently stabbed him to death before he fled the scene.

But police have had success in solving these murders and bringing people to

justice. In 2023, out of the 110 murders, 72 were solved.