By Gerrino J. Saunders/Alex McKenzie

Journal Staff Writers

Long Island residents say they need proper financial services and are concerned

that too many Haitians are getting work permits to do work Long Islanders can do..

The Member of Parliament for Long Island, Adrian Gibson, while speaking in The

House of Assembly (6th November) during debate on the Domestic Minimum

Top-Up Tax Bill 2024 brought his constituents to light.

He said, “I am deeply concerned that Long Island will become a banking desert. I

have penned a letter to the chief of the Bank of The Bahamas and the Prime

Minister requesting that that bank urgently comes to Long Island.”

Mr. Gibson said the residents are grateful to Scotia bank for the ATM machine but

there are often challenges with the machine.

“And so the most viable option we believe for the people of Long Island would be

the Bank of The Bahamas to be domiciled on the island. At this gesture all we have

left is to rely on this publically owned bank which we believe should be mandated

to provide a certain level of financial services to communities such as Long Island.

Long Island, given our standing as one of the major islands cannot be unbanked;

we are in desperate need of financial inclusion,” said Mr. Gibson.

Gibson noted that BOB has a presence in a number of Family Islands some of

whose economies and population are not as large or as vibrant as that of Long

Island, including Kemps Bay and Mangrove Cay Andros, Bimini, Eleuthera,

Inagua, San Salvador and Cat Island.

“I seek the intervention of the government in assisting in ensuring that some form

of banking is in place for Long Islanders so that they can access their funds and

carry out some basic levels of commerce,” said Gibson.

Gibson also asked the government to provide more airlift to Long Island via

Bahamasair, and not to couple Bahamasair flights to Long Island with those to San

Salvador which reduces the number of seats to Long Island.

Mr. Gibson also noted that the Chief Councillor and other Long Islanders have

raised concerns over of a sudden influx of Haitian Nationals migrating to and

working on the island.

He said people of his constituency are interested in having Immigration officials

visit the island and conduct a check for proper documents and work permits as well

as a possible sweep of the island.

He said, “we have no shortage of industrial Long Islanders that are willing and able

to work.”

Gibson is asking the government to post at least two immigration officers on the

island to ensure the situation does not get out of hand.