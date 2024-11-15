By: Latonya Roberts

Journal Staff Writer

Five students from The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI)

Freeport campus successfully completed the ‘Earn While you Learn’

apprenticeship programme with Island State Development (ISD). An initiative

that focused on sharpening electrical installation and carpentry skills and

secured the students with jobs under the company.

In a press statement released by BTVI Kenton Roker Head of Construction and

Mechanical Trade Department addressed the value of the apprenticeship.

He said, “this is a plus for BTVI. It shows that ISD has confidence in our

training and producing employees of this calibre. We look forward to other

companies partnering with BTVI to begin similar apprenticeship programmes.”

Human Resources Manager at ISD Jacklyn Frazer-Butler also made a few

comments upon the apprentices’ completion of the programme.

“A programme of this nature is extremely important in a competitive global job

market to ensure that young persons going into the workforce are job ready.

This is just one way that ISD is showing our commitment to community

building as well as the company’s commitment to making more Bahamians

employable. ISD is extremely excited about this venture with BTVI and hopes

to partner again on other initiatives.”

A total of 100 candidates applied, but only 10 (nine males and one female) were

selected, and five students successfully completed the programme. The

programme was eight weeks, consisting of both theoretical learning and

practical application. Students spent the first four weeks in a classroom, and the

last four weeks on a jobsite at the new Celebration Cay cruise port in Grand

Bahama.

Though students were apart a learning and growing experience, ISD ensured

that they received weekly stipend for their efforts and hard work. Six students

trained in electrical installation and four in carpentry. Instructor, Eduardo

Riquenes led the electrical programme, while Joseph Ward oversaw carpentry

training.