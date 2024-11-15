By: Latonya Roberts
Journal Staff Writer
Five students from The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI)
Freeport campus successfully completed the ‘Earn While you Learn’
apprenticeship programme with Island State Development (ISD). An initiative
that focused on sharpening electrical installation and carpentry skills and
secured the students with jobs under the company.
In a press statement released by BTVI Kenton Roker Head of Construction and
Mechanical Trade Department addressed the value of the apprenticeship.
He said, “this is a plus for BTVI. It shows that ISD has confidence in our
training and producing employees of this calibre. We look forward to other
companies partnering with BTVI to begin similar apprenticeship programmes.”
Human Resources Manager at ISD Jacklyn Frazer-Butler also made a few
comments upon the apprentices’ completion of the programme.
“A programme of this nature is extremely important in a competitive global job
market to ensure that young persons going into the workforce are job ready.
This is just one way that ISD is showing our commitment to community
building as well as the company’s commitment to making more Bahamians
employable. ISD is extremely excited about this venture with BTVI and hopes
to partner again on other initiatives.”
A total of 100 candidates applied, but only 10 (nine males and one female) were
selected, and five students successfully completed the programme. The
programme was eight weeks, consisting of both theoretical learning and
practical application. Students spent the first four weeks in a classroom, and the
last four weeks on a jobsite at the new Celebration Cay cruise port in Grand
Bahama.
Though students were apart a learning and growing experience, ISD ensured
that they received weekly stipend for their efforts and hard work. Six students
trained in electrical installation and four in carpentry. Instructor, Eduardo
Riquenes led the electrical programme, while Joseph Ward oversaw carpentry
training.