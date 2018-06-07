Pay raises for members of parliament will not be a priority this fiscal year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest.

Just last November, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis promised in the House of Assembly that he will push for a pay increase for members of parliament in the next budget.

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister also commended the prime minister at the time, describing Dr. Minnis’ actions as “courageous” and “long overdue”.

The government flipped the script this time around as Mr. Turnquest confirmed that a pay raise will not be considered.

The finance minister also indicated that there are no plans for the next three years to raise salaries.

Member of Parliament for Garden Hills Brensil Rolle remained loyal to the government’s decision, as he implied that his views on the matter were not important.

He said, “I couldn’t have an opinion, because my party and my government have spoken for me already.”

With the upcoming raise on Value Added Tax (VAT), Labour Minister Dion Foulkes thought that economic growth should be the focus with regard to the budget at this time.

He said, “I think until there is a substantial increase in terms of economic activity, I think that MPs salaries should remain what they are.”

The government announced the VAT increase from 7.5 per cent to 12 per cent last week in the House of Assembly.

This is expected to take effect July 1st of this year.