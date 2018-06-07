A team of three investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Department went to Rock Sound, Eleuthera yesterday to investigate a deadly plane crash that has left three male U.S citizens dead.

The aircraft was on its way to Fort Pierce Florida Tuesday when it crashed shortly after take off, bursting into flames.

Chief Investigator of the Air Accident Investigation Department Delvin Major told the Journal today that upon arrival to the crash site the fire was still active.

He said, “today it was still smoldering; the fire truck had to come back out and put out some hot spots and we did not do too much today, but tomorrow we are hoping that with better conditions, we will be able to go through and start moving pieces and try to document what was not destroyed in the crash.”

Mr. Major said that the manufactures of the aircraft and the engine will be joining them in the probe.

The plan is to assist the manufacturers of the aircraft and engine to determine the cause of the crash.