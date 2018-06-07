Categorized | National News

Probe of Fatal Plane Crash Underway

A team of  three  investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Department went to Rock Sound, Eleuthera  yesterday  to investigate a deadly plane  crash that has left three  male U.S citizens dead. 

The aircraft was on its way to Fort Pierce Florida Tuesday  when it crashed shortly after take off, bursting into flames. 

Chief Investigator of the Air Accident Investigation Department Delvin Major told the Journal today that upon arrival to the crash site the fire was still active.

He said, “today it  was still smoldering;  the fire truck had to come back out and put out some hot spots and we did not do too much today,  but tomorrow we are hoping that  with better conditions,  we will be able to go through and start moving pieces and try to document what was not destroyed in the crash.”

Mr. Major  said that  the manufactures of the aircraft and the engine will be joining them  in the probe.

The plan is to assist the manufacturers of the aircraft and engine to determine the cause of the crash. 

