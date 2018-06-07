The body of a man was found floating in waters near the Sandy Point Government Dock in Abaco yesterday morning.

Police on the island are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this discovery that was made shortly before 10am Wednesday.

Police in Northern Bahamas were called to an area near the Sandy Point Government Dock, where they discovered the body of a male floating in waters”.

The male was retrieved from waters and was taken to the Marsh Harbor Government Clinic and pronounced dead by the doctor on the island.

Police are actively investigating this matter

Police in Abaco also took two adult females into custody after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs on Tuesday.

It is reported that on Tuesday, shortly before 8:00pm, officers acting on information and in possession of a search warrant, went to a residence in High Rock, Marsh Harbor, Abaco, where they searched the home and discovered two plastic bags of suspected marijuana and two plastic bags of suspected marijuana seeds.

The two females were arrested and are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court later this week.