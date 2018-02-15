Luxury brand, boutique hotel Rosewood has hired over 40 Bahamians as managers, Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director of the resort at Baha Mar stated yesterday.

Addressing a meeting of the Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau at East Villa, Romaniello said “Rosewood has been a very strong leisure company. We have a strong DNA for leisure clients. I know that we can bring a lot of clients to this Island.

“The other thing about Rosewood is our commitment to the community. We want to grow our associates, grow the destination and grow the people behind it. We just brought on board, forty managers. That was very exciting to me.

“I think we will make Nassau better and that’s really important to me,”Romaniello said.

“I feel that as an expat, if I can’t contribute then, I’m doing a disservice to this destination.

“Why should I take another person’s job?” the Managing Director asked.

Excited and committed to be in The Bahamas, Romaniello also emphasized that community growth is one of the boutique hotel’s main concern.

Rosewood has hotels in London, Paris and presently working on opening a hotel in Amsterdam.