Former Free National Movement Senator Rodney Moncur has accused Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of deliberately harassing him and has threatened legal action.

Mr. Moncur legal action threat stems from a dispute over his public disclosure.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Moncur on June 9 sent from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, outlined that within 21 days of receiving the letter Mr. Moncur must deliver all outstanding disclosure forms to the Public Disclosure Commission from the date of his first Senate appointment up to December 31, 2016 as required by law.

Now in a letter obtained by The Bahama Journal dated July 3, 2017 addressed to the Public Disclosure Commission, Mr. Moncur said on advice from his legal advisors led by Queen’s Council Wayne Munroe, his disclosure obligations are set in sections four and five of the Disclosure Act and that the position set out in the prime minister’s letter is legally and financially inaccurate.

Mr. Moncur added that he was appointed by the Governor General on December 20, 2016 meaning that his obligation was to disclose by March 19, 2017 his assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2015.

Mr. Moncur also provided a receipt from the Public Disclosure Commission dated March 31, 2017 that shows the commission received his forms from December 31, 2015.

Mr. Moncur added that the prime minister’s letter has the potential to impact his personal liberty and private property and has given the prime minister a 10-day ultimatum to reassess his position or Mr. Moncur said he will proceed with legal action.

Earlier this week, former PLP MPs Fred Mitchell and Damian Gomez lambasted the Minnis administration over the public disclosures saga.

Mr. Mitchell accused the prime minister of being on a fool’s errand, while Mr. Gomez said Dr. Minnis will not be able to achieve what he is suggesting because the law does not provide for action to be taken beyond a certain point.

Mr. Gomez added that Dr. Minnis is merely seeking to embarrass people and pander to the Free National Movement’s fan base.

On June 6, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said delinquent former and sitting members of parliament were given three weeks to file disclosures or face the court for breaking the law.

The deadline was imposed by Dr. Minnis and affects more than 20 MPs. It followed a report in The Tribune earlier this month that revealed a handful of parliamentarians did not make a single disclosure last term.

Failure to file can result in a fine of $10,000, or two years in prison, or both, or confiscation of land, if land is involved, Mr. Newbold said.