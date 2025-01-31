By Shenia Roberts
Journal Staff Writer
The Bahamas government is now exploring new ways to provide affordable
housing to the masses considering what some are calling an affordable housing
crisis.
Leading the charge is Minister of Housing Keith Bell who expressed that the
government is aware of the issue and is taking the necessary steps to address it.
According to minister Bell 40 plus properties “over the hill” in New Providence
have been selected and allocated to provide affordable and rent to own housing to
Bahamians who may not otherwise qualify for homes.
Minister Bell referenced a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report
highlighting the housing crisis in The Bahamas which was indicative of low
wages and high real estate prices, with rent increasing by 14 percent in 10 years
while average wages have only increased by 2 percent. According to minister
Bell the report was a “reality check” for himself and his colleagues.
Consequently, Bell says the government’s aim is “to do the best we (the
government) can with the resources we have, and we’re taking bold steps to
address the challenge.” Therefore, he noted that in addition to the “over the hill”
properties located in Englerston, Centerville and Bain & Grants Town they are
looking into an area on Cow Pen Road. He said “we are in communication with
respective ministries on whether or not we are able to acquire that property” as
he shared that some of the land is privately owned.
According to the housing minister the government is looking to acquire this land
and similarly areas in Abaco that have been previously cleared of Shanty Towns.
Furthermore, Bell was also asked whether the development of certain areas will
have a negative impact on the surrounding environments, however he stressed that
no developments are sanctioned unless the project has proven safe for the
environment. He emphasized that the Minister of the Environment and Natural
Resources Vaugn Miller sits very close to him during parliament proceedings and
noted that he liaises with the Minister on all matters.
In addition to these initiatives the minister also says that the government intends
to review the Rent Control Act in effort to monitor excessive rental prices and
provide aid to Bahamians.
He stated, “we have to look at the Rent Control Act to determine what provisions
we need to amend and how they’re going to adjust it.” However, Bell also called
on Bahamians to be more financially disciplined as he believes debt is a key
factor in our inability to qualify for homes.
The housing minister emphasized that this project would require the collaborative
effort of both The Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Environment and Natural
Resources to ensure this initiative is carried out safely and effectively.