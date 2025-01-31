By Shenia Roberts

Journal Staff Writer

The Bahamas government is now exploring new ways to provide affordable

housing to the masses considering what some are calling an affordable housing

crisis.

Leading the charge is Minister of Housing Keith Bell who expressed that the

government is aware of the issue and is taking the necessary steps to address it.

According to minister Bell 40 plus properties “over the hill” in New Providence

have been selected and allocated to provide affordable and rent to own housing to

Bahamians who may not otherwise qualify for homes.

Minister Bell referenced a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report

highlighting the housing crisis in The Bahamas which was indicative of low

wages and high real estate prices, with rent increasing by 14 percent in 10 years

while average wages have only increased by 2 percent. According to minister

Bell the report was a “reality check” for himself and his colleagues.

Consequently, Bell says the government’s aim is “to do the best we (the

government) can with the resources we have, and we’re taking bold steps to

address the challenge.” Therefore, he noted that in addition to the “over the hill”

properties located in Englerston, Centerville and Bain & Grants Town they are

looking into an area on Cow Pen Road. He said “we are in communication with

respective ministries on whether or not we are able to acquire that property” as

he shared that some of the land is privately owned.

According to the housing minister the government is looking to acquire this land

and similarly areas in Abaco that have been previously cleared of Shanty Towns.

Furthermore, Bell was also asked whether the development of certain areas will

have a negative impact on the surrounding environments, however he stressed that

no developments are sanctioned unless the project has proven safe for the

environment. He emphasized that the Minister of the Environment and Natural

Resources Vaugn Miller sits very close to him during parliament proceedings and

noted that he liaises with the Minister on all matters.

In addition to these initiatives the minister also says that the government intends

to review the Rent Control Act in effort to monitor excessive rental prices and

provide aid to Bahamians.

He stated, “we have to look at the Rent Control Act to determine what provisions

we need to amend and how they’re going to adjust it.” However, Bell also called

on Bahamians to be more financially disciplined as he believes debt is a key

factor in our inability to qualify for homes.

The housing minister emphasized that this project would require the collaborative

effort of both The Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Environment and Natural

Resources to ensure this initiative is carried out safely and effectively.