The Department of Meteorology yesterday indicated that it is continuing to monitor a system set to affect parts of The Bahamas in the next few days.

Chief Meteorological Officer Arnold King told reporters at the National Emergency Management Agency press conference that there is an area of concern over the central and southeast Bahamas that is gradually becoming more organized.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so,” he said.

“The system is working towards the northwest and the northwestern Bahamas and towards the Florida peninsula at five to 10 miles per hour.”

If this trend continues, Mr. King said, a tropical storm advisory will be issued.

“This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of The Bahamas through Friday. Especially, portions of the northwest Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” he said.

“A reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon if necessary. Formation through 48 hours is 70 percent and formation through five days is 80 percent,” he said.

The tropical wave trailing behind this system is 700 miles west off the Cape Verde islands.

At this point, it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Mr. King added that conditions seem to be conducive for development and a tropical depression could form early next week, while the system moves westward towards the tropical Atlantic.

Formation through 48 hours, he said, is low at zero percent and formation through five days is 40 percent.

