Two fishermen who had gone fishing and did not return home when they were supposed to on Tuesday night, were found and in apparent good health.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officials said the men had been missing for several hours when their 17-foot vessel white Boston Whaler developed engine difficulties.

“The men left to go fishing yesterday, but didn’t return home overnight as planned. The authorities were informed this morning and the Defence Force mounted a search to locate them,” RBDF officials said.

“The search involved other partners from Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA), and the Police Force covering an extensive of area. The collaborative efforts of the group along with fishermen from the local community resulted in the Defence Force’s Fast Patrol Vessel, EF 126 coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Anderson discovering the fishermen alive and in apparent good health.”

The men were given water and were transported to a nearby fishing vessel where they were escorted to Lowe’s Sound, Andros.

In light of this situation, officials are sending out a specific warning to boaters and their families.

“The Defence Force urges fishermen and boaters to have a plan in place informing their family members and loved ones of the name, type, length, and color of their vessels,” RBDF officials said.

“They should also inform them of who all will be travelling with them, where they are going, which route they will be taking and when they are expected to return, in addition to taking lifesaving equipment and additional food and water supplies.”