Two women are in custody following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

The two incidents uncovered dangerous drugs that were brought into The Bahamas through the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Shortly after 2 p.m., Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers on duty at LPIA conducted a search of a suitcase owned by a woman arriving from Suriname on a Caribbean airline; it was found that she was in possession of over nine pounds of cocaine.

The woman was brought into custody.

Following up on information, shortly thereafter at 4 p.m., another suspicious woman whom was staying in a hotel room on Charlotte Street was also suspected of possession of dangerous drugs.

After searching the woman’s suitcase, DEU officers located the same amount of dangerous drugs seized as the woman was arrested shortly after 2 p.m.

It is noted that over nine pounds of cocaine hidden in a suitcase was found. The woman arrived on a subsequent Caribbean airline from Guyana and is also in custody.