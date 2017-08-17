For the first time ever, a collection of 20 Bahamian books will now be available at Cornell University, an Ivy League School.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture organized a book exchange yesterday between Cornell University and The Bahamas Heritage Cultural Institute and African Bahamian Museum at The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB).

Such exchange which will greatly benefit the cultural research capabilities of persons in The Bahamas and students at Cornell University.

Cornell University’s Professor of Africana, English Literature and Caribbean Studies Dr. Carole Boyce-Davis welcomed the partnership with Dr. Pratt, director of The Bahamas Heritage Cultural Institute and African Bahamian Museum through this book exchange.

In exchange for the Bahamian Book collection, Dr. Boyce-Davis donated a copy of The Encyclopedia of African Diaspora which she edited.

During an interview yesterday with The Bahama Journal, Dr. Boyce-Davis expressed her happiness about the book exchange as well as she explained the origin of the word ‘Africana.’

She said, “Africana is a novel concept which began at Cornell University by the Founder of Africana Studies James Turner. It is a way of wording African Diaspora Studies – everything that has to do with African Culture Worldwide.”

In attendance at NAGB were Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, Dr. Jacinta Higgs and Rev. Philip A. Rahming, author of The Bahamas’ national pledge and national song, among other persons.

Mr. Pintard spoke with The Bahama Journal about his sentiments concerning the book cultural exchange and the impact that it will have on the country.

He said, “The Bahamas is building on historical connections that ought to be strengthened. The African descent should be told by our people and our stories should continue to be published and passed on to future generations.”

This also follows in tradition of Lerone Bennett Jr. when he spoke of “erasing historical bias.”

Mr. Bennett Jr. is an African-American scholar, author and social historian known for his analysis of race relations in the United States.

Mr. Pintard is very pleased that the book collection will gain further exposure in the United States.

He articulated, “Bahamian authors have impacted many people not only in The Bahamas, but all around the world”.

Former Senator and author Dr. Jacinta Higgs also took some time to express her feelings about the impact of this exchange.

She said, “This forum was able to bring all the Bahamian writers to this point. It brought this indigenous material that directly affects the diaspora.”

The donation of the collection of Bahamian books will mark the first opportunity for Bahamian authors to be in Cornell University’s library and provides the opportunity for millions of persons to research and learn more about The Bahamas.