With 27 days left until general elections, Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said a “new day” is coming under an FNM government.

Dr. Minnis was speaking at a press conference yesterday afternoon at the FNM headquarters on Mackey Street.

He highlighted instances of alleged corruption in the current administration and said their reign of misrule will come to an end after May 10th.

“A new day is coming under the FNM. We will weed out corruption at all levels and prosecute politicians to the full extent of the law.

“The PLP misrule of the past five years has finally come to an end, make no mistake, this election is a referendum on the past versus the future.

“Corruption versus transparency, politicians interested in keeping their jobs, rather than working on behalf of the Bahamian people and secret deals. This is indeed the People’s time.

“While the list is long, one of the most egregious acts of this PLP government is hiding the report on the Rubis oil spill and its effects on the residents of Marathon and neighbouring communities and that is unforgivable. Change will come,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis then put the spotlight on the FNM’s slate of candidates for the upcoming general election, as he called them agents of change and added that they will lead the country into a more prosperous future.

“We have assembled a change team. They bring experience, skill and knowledge, that are necessary to rescue our country.

“We call on all Bahamians to come together and work with your FNM candidate to ensure that the people of The Bahamas do not have to suffer another five years under a Progressive Liberal Party government,” Dr. Minnis said

Dr. Minnis admonished the candidates to spend this Easter weekend in a church in their respective constituencies, due to the fact that both the FNM and PLP have suspended all political activity this week in acknowledgment of holy week.