Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday officially announced that the 2017 General Elections will be held on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, leaving Bahamians now with just 27 days before they head to the polls to decide who will be the next governing party.

In a very short statement made at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Christie said following the dissolution of Parliament, all seats in the House of Assembly were made vacant.

It is then left to the citizens he said to choose who would fill those seats.

“In doing so, you will also be deciding who will form the government of The Bahamas for the next ﬁve years. You will make that momentous decision in what I earnestly hope and pray will be free and fair elections following a spirited but peaceful campaign,” he said.

“Let us contest the forthcoming elections with all the vigor at our command. Let us do so, however, with respect for the human dignity of our opponents and with respect for the traditions we all hold dear.”

Just moments before Mr. Christie made his statement, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, in his capacity as Provost Marshal, read two proclamations from the Governor General on the steps of the House of Assembly shortly after 9:30am.

The first proclamation was to officially announce the dissolution of Parliament, while the second was to reveal the date for Parliament to hold its first session.

The proclamation read: “I Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas hereby proclaim that parliament shall be and is hereby dissolved on the 11th day of April 2017,” he said.

“Now therefore, I Dame Marguerite Pindling Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, acting in accordance with advice of the Prime Minister hereby proclaim that the next session of Parliament shall be held in the city of Nassau in the island of New Providence on Wednesday the 24th day of May, 2017.”

This past Monday it was announced that most of the major parties agreed to suspend campaigning this week to commemorate Holy Week.

However, on Easter Monday the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will officially kick off the campaigning season with a motorcade, Family Fun Day and concert at Arawak Cay.

Meantime the Free National Movement (FNM) is set to hold its first major rally on Tuesday April 18th, 2017 at R.M Bailey Park.