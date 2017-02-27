Drug Enforcement Officers carried out a major drug bust in the nation’s capital Sunday as officials removed over 633 pounds of marijuana from a home in the Boatswain Hill area.

Police arrested several persons including a pair of foreign nationals in the seizure just outside of Coral Harbour.

Head of the Drug Enforcement Unit Chief Superintendent Samuel Butler was on the scene.

“Sometime around 8:00 this morning, the Drug Enforcement Unit and its team acting on intelligence came to a local residence with a search warrant on the premises,” he said.

“Three males and an adult female – two of the males being foreign nationals, while it is still early we can tell you that we seized a large quantity of marijuana.

“We are cognizant of the relationship drugs have with other serious crimes that occur on our streets so we will continue to be diligent in apprehending drug traffickers,” Mr. Butler said.

He later confirmed the quantity of drugs to be over 20 bales of marijuana weighing 633 pounds with a value of $633,000.

This is the second major drug bust over the past six days.

Superintendent Butler responded to whether or not this related to the previous incident.

“There’s no connection with the incident in Abaco but we are able to say based on intelligence we are looking at a wider net, when we look at these organizations we know they do not work independently.

“As we’ve said, we have two foreign nationals in custody, so we continue to pursue those lines locally and also internationally,” Mr. Butler said.

The incident in question occurred on Friday when three men were arrested after a large amount of dangerous drugs, cash and firearms were seized by law enforcement officers in Abaco.

Drug Enforcement Unit officers from New Providence along with US counterparts and officers of the Abaco division went to the Sir Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour around 4:00 p.m. where they searched a twin engine aircraft with three male passengers on board.

According to reports, they discovered in the aircraft a large amount of suspected marijuana, cash and two .380 pistols hidden in a microwave.

Three men were taken into police custody and flown to New Providence.