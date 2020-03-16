The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture issued a statement on Friday explaining that the ministry is the process of determining which events of local, regional and international interest should be best postponed or cancelled in the interest of public protection, health and safety as the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads globally.

The statement comes after the cancellation of the High School Track and Field Championship, which was scheduled to be held from March 12 – 14, but was postponed.

The Ministry of Youth officials said they continue to monitor ongoing developments and reports as it relates to the coronavirus.

The statement added that as the virus continues to spread to countries within the Caribbean region and new cases are being reported daily, the ministry is heeding the overarching advice from health professionals, which is to avoid large gatherings and comply with all hygienic protocols, while ensuring the health and safety of the public.