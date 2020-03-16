An elderly man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with police officers at the Fox Hill Police Station on Friday, shortly before 7 a.m.

Police said the man, who was out on bail for grievous harm, arrived at the Fox Hill Police Station to sign is as customary for persons on bail and after producing an identification card, he then produced a firearm pointing it at the officer, which then forced that officer and another female officer to retreat to the back of the station.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash, police noticed the same male suspect, who appeared to be in search of them.

“The officers produced their weapons, discharged at the male suspect, who also fired on the officers,” he said.

“The male suspect then ran west along Ferguson Street and the officers pursued him. At this point, there was an exchange of gunfire, both between the male suspect and the officers. The suspect was fatally shot.”

Cash added that the victim was in his seventies.

He told reporters on the scene that after the shooting the victim was searched and found in possession of two pistols.

When asked if it’s protocol for officers to retreat when faced with such situation Cash said yes.

“You want protect your life as much as possible. You know, even though officers may be armed, if a gun is pointed at you, before you have an opportunity to let go. Have you been shot and killed? So the officers did the right thing around in that case until he was able to prepare himself better to engage the suspect.” Cash said.

Also Cash mentioned that at this time police do not know the intention of victim, but investigation continues.

This is the fifth police involved shooting and the fourth fatality according to The Bahama Journal’s records.

Cash reiterated comments made by National Security Minister Marvin Dames who recently stated that if criminals engage police officers, they will lose.

“I can’t speak to the intent of people. But I can tell you that we, the police, are mandated to protect and serve and our constitutional rights. We have to protect our lives first and then we will protect those of the citizens of The Bahamas. So, I would say to persons out there who would think about engaging the police, I would say that they should cease,” Cash said.

“Both officers were unharmed, but are traumatized. No one else was injured in this latest police involved shooting.”