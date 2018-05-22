Summer break is fast approaching and while it spells thousands of youngsters away from the classrooms, it is also a time to get started on much needed school repairs.

However, contractors have not been selected to carry out the work.

According to Director of Public Works, Melanie Roach, all schools are in need of repairs and the Ministry of Education has set aside a budget to mobilize contracts for about six million dollars.

“We have scopes of works ranging from $35,000 up to $700,000; so it depends on the type of work,” she said.

“What we did was that the Principals of each school were asked to present us with their wish list, everything that they’ve wanted done at the schools and we have scoped those.

“Now the Ministry of Education of course has to look at their budget and decide which are critical items, which are needed items and which are items that can be put off for this period of time,” she added.

However, no contractor is paid in full without the school’s Principal signing a form to confirm that the work is completed to their satisfaction.

According to Ms. Roach, the Ministry is in the process of evaluating the schools for repairs.

“Some schools require more work than others. The Ministry of Works is also in the process of getting approval to hire structural engineering consultants to go through some of the older schools so that we can get a comprehensive structural engineering report and a determination as to whether those schools can be repaired or if they need to be replaced.”

The Ministry of Public Works only deals with New Providence schools, and according to Ms. Roach, the Ministry has already completed and priced those scopes of work.

However, the Ministry plans to have contractors ready to go by the first week in July.