During Ground-Breaking Ceremonies for a new Administrative Complex in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe said he was happy to be standing there in Eight Mile Rock, in a setting “just across the street from a man who made the difference, a man called Preacher Hall.”

Detailing challenges, years ago at the time of creation of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, when black Bahamians were not included in the economic life of Freeport — Minister Wilchcombe gave historical perspective, saying of Preacher Hall, “when they told him that he could not drive the streets of Freeport, when they told him he could not protest the use of a particular bus, and when they avoided the use of the Bahamian taxi driver, he stood up and fought for his rights. Sir Lynden Pindling came in and protested with him and they were all arrested. Now, today, we all have the right to drive on the streets of Freeport.”

The Minister said that as Grand Bahamians look back on how far they’ve come and on how much they have accomplished, they must appreciate all of the men and women who helped to bring the country to where it stands today.

“That is why I wanted to ensure that this ground breaking ceremony happened before the start of 2017, because we must enter the new year building and showing that in spite of all the odds, in spite of being set down and pushed back, we are going to achieve and continue to make ourselves somebody,” he added.

“I look forward to the day when we hang the name of Moses Hall on this new Administrative building. He was a man of this area who gave of all he had.”

Minister Wilchcombe attended the Ground-Breaking, December 22, 2016 with Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie, who was the keynote speaker; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development, the Hon. Philip Davis; Minister of Transport and Aviation, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of Labour and National Insurance, the Hon. D. Shane Gibson, and Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville.

Minister Wilchcombe thanked Prime Minister Perry Christie for making the realization of the Administrative building complex possible. He said he was elated to be a part of the Ground-Breaking for the Administrative Complex, especially as it was not long after a ground-breaking for a new school in West Grand Bahama.