The nation’s main gateway has reported a busy New Year’s Day.

According to officials the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) yesterday the airport expected more than 14,100 persons projected to move through the terminals – the busiest day of the holiday season.

In total, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) estimated that some 85,000 passengers arriving and departing LPIA between mid-December and January 2.

“We’re expecting to end the season on the trend of high passenger volumes, particularly on the day after New Year’s which is traditionally the busiest day of the holiday period,” explained Jan Knowles, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at NAD.

International arrivals, inclusive of inbound passengers from the United States, will top out at just over 5,000 on Monday with US Departures projected at 4,800.

Travellers heading to the United States and other international destinations are encouraged to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure and to also take advantage of options to make processing times more efficient.

“Online check-in, mobile check-in via the Electronic Boarding Pass (EBP) system and Automated Passport Control (APC) kiosks for US-bound passengers are all tools travelers can use to help significantly reduce wait-times especially during peak periods,” Knowles said. “Once you arrive in sufficient time, there are lots of dining and shopping options beyond the security check points. Additional time also allows you to relax, use our free-WIFI to catch up on emails and enjoy our airport amenities before your scheduled flight.”