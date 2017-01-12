United People’s Movement Leader and Marco City MP Greg Moss has sounded off on the government for its vote at the most recent United Nations General Meeting.

Mr. Moss in a statement through his recently founded party said they condemn the affirmative vote of The Bahamas at the United Nations General Assembly on the 19th of December to support the appointment of an independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Professor Vitit Muntarbhorn was appointed as the independent expert for the resolution.

Mr. Moss added that Professor Muntarbhorn is an ally to the International Lesbian Gay, Bisexual Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) and is not an independent expert.

He added that the actions of the PLP government in supporting the appointment of the professor is an affront to the Christian values and culture of the Bahamian people and their sound rejection of the gay rights agenda in the June 2016 referendum.

Vehemently refuting this position was noted LGBTI activist Erin Greene who said that his thinking doesn’t necessarily represent that of the wider Bahamas.

“I think it’s erroneous to presume that the majority of Bahamian people agree with his position, I think significant progress has been made, I think Bahamian’s don’t generally agree with their positions.

“I think if Bahamians understood the mechanism or it was clearly explained to them they would support it as they don’t generally support violence against any Bahamians, and certainly LGBTI Bahamians,” Ms. Greene said.

Ms. Greene went on to acknowledge the government’s efforts in the recognition of international human rights, referring to their stances over the years as “LGBTI Neutral” adding that more could be done on the Homefront as far as legislation is concerned.

“I want to express not gratitude but acknowledge that our government continues to support international human rights protocol and I encourage them to do the same with domestic legislation.

“It’s unfortunate that these group of Bahamian pastors are unwilling to acknowledge that these LGBTI Bahamians are also citizens and are forced to live in a country rife with systemic and institutionalized homophobia,” Ms. Greene said.

Local pastors previously raised concerns over the position of the Bahamas’ UN vote, Pastors Cedric Moss, Alfred Stewart, and Lyall Bethel, in a letter to Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell, said while they denounced cruelty against all persons, they were concerned that the words “violence” and “discrimination” were being distorted to mean any view that does not support the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender community.