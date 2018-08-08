Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands is hoping that outstanding funds owed to Nurses are paid this month. He told reporters yesterday outside the Cabinet that all concerns hounding public sector nurses will be dealt with.

He said “afterwards, we are going to sit down and we’re going to have a ceremonial or metaphoric breaking of bread, because we are partners in the provision of health, and I have no interest in maintaining anything but a good amicable working relationship with all of the stakeholders in health.”

This plight comes as an increasing number of nurses opt to leave the country in search of work.

Dr. Sands also said that recruitment teams from wealthier countries preying on smaller countries will soon visit The Bahamas.

While he did say this causes some concern, he also accepts that the government can make counter offers, but that depends heavily on the economy.

He said “we do the very best that we can. We value the human resources that we have, and we do the best that we can with the resources that we have. Bare in mind that there are many Bahamians struggling to make ends meet.

“There are many many Bahamians struggling to pay school fees, to keep the light on, to keep their children clothed and fed, and so the government of The Bahamas must do as well as they can, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to be able to match what somebody with very deep pockets can throw. So, you do the best that you can, and you hope that it’s good enough,” he added.

The government has offered incentives to keep nurses at home including first preference on affordable lots.