Categorized | National News

John Bull Alleged Bandits Remanded

Posted on 08 August 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The alleged wig- wearing, purse- toting  bandits behind John Bull’s Port Lucaya robbery in  Freeport, Grand Bahama  have  remanded to Prison.

This was the end result of their arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson over in Grand Bahama, yesterday.

Thirty-year-old, Corradon Cockburn, of  number 7 Mangrove Avenue and 23-year-old Diego Carey of  number 33 Soldier Road, stood accused of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cockburn was also charged with possession of criminal conduct, while Carey, was charged with receiving.

It’s alleged that the two stormed John Bull two weeks ago, smashed a display case before leaving with a quantity of jewelry that included hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury Rolex watches.

Both the men entered not guilty pleas to all the charges  and were not granted bail.

The accused were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The matters are expected to proceed via voluntary bill of indictment, and the case resumes on Thursday, October 4th, 2018.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook