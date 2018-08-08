The alleged wig- wearing, purse- toting bandits behind John Bull’s Port Lucaya robbery in Freeport, Grand Bahama have remanded to Prison.

This was the end result of their arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson over in Grand Bahama, yesterday.

Thirty-year-old, Corradon Cockburn, of number 7 Mangrove Avenue and 23-year-old Diego Carey of number 33 Soldier Road, stood accused of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cockburn was also charged with possession of criminal conduct, while Carey, was charged with receiving.

It’s alleged that the two stormed John Bull two weeks ago, smashed a display case before leaving with a quantity of jewelry that included hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury Rolex watches.

Both the men entered not guilty pleas to all the charges and were not granted bail.

The accused were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The matters are expected to proceed via voluntary bill of indictment, and the case resumes on Thursday, October 4th, 2018.