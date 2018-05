A 15-year-old male of Davis Street was arraigned yesterday in the magistrate’s court on three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. It is alleged that on Thursday 28th of April 2018 he had sexual intercourse with a 6-year-old female; again on Thursday 14th of May 2018, with a 10-year-old female and for a third time with another female age 11 on 25th of May 2018. There were eight witnesses on the dockets with the majority being police officers.