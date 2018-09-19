Minister of Environment Remauld Ferreria said the only way to ensure sustainability and the sustainable development of the country’s national resource is to base it on science and not just economic benefit.

Mr. Ferreria said that The Bahamas has been committed to the protection of its marine environment. He added that there are some important milestones that prove this point.

“Important milestones including the creation of the sea gardens which was in 1892 to the northeast of New Providence Island, the establishment of the Exuma Land and Sea Park in 1958 and the passage of the fisheries jurisdiction and conservation act in 1967 which among other things protect the sea coast.”

In the country’s effort to enforce this the Bahamas National Protection Agency protects 10 per cent of the country’s natural resources and according to Mr. Ferreria, the government is committed to achieveing the remaining 10 per cent in the near future.

“At the turn of the millennium, the government of the Bahamas supported by local conservation partners and other key stakeholders, renewed this commitment to sustaining a healthy marine environment by creating a network of marine protected areas.

“In more recent times, the Bahamas formally committed to the Caribbean challenge initiative to effectively conserve at least 20 per cent of the near shore marine resources of the Bahamas by 2020,” he said.

Currently, the Bahamas national protected area system protects 10 per cent of marine resources.

This commitment he said, ensures long term sustainability of the country’s marine resources.