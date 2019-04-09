National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday commended the Royal Bahamas Police Force for the arrest of those believed to be responsible for the abductions.

“This is a clear example of where we’re trying to take the Royal Bahamas Police Force and all of our law enforcement agencies. We have the confidence in the men and women of those agencies to do their job and to do it well.

“Kudus goes out to members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force as well as all of those persons who would have assisted someway, including the community,” he said.

The Minister’s comments came one day after Police announced that they had two women in their custody who are alleged to be responsible for the abduction of four children.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told reporters that one of the alleged abductors was arrested in New Providence, while the other was arrested in Eleuthera.

One of the women, a 29-year-old is alleged to be responsible for the abductions between February 16th and March 30th.

The other is said to be an accomplice to one of the abductions.

Superintendent Cash added that the Department of Public Prosecution has been consulted on these matters.

He is hopeful that the police would be able to identify which charges will be layed against them and have them brought before the courts soon.

When asked about a possible motive behind the abductions, he said that he is not at liberty to disclose anything the suspect communicated to the police.

Police are awaiting the arrival from Eleuthera of that 35-year-old accomplice for further questioning.

