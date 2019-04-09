The Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN) continuing with its partnership with the Stephen Dillet Primary School, commissioned a new library on the school’s campus yesterday.

President of the Nassau Club, Charlene Sealy said the Rotary Club has had a long community relationship with the school as they have assisted over the years with providing assistance to the school with computers and just recently tablets.

Ms. Sealy said the library project is a continuation of the relationship between the organization and the institution.

“Today marks the long awaited opening of the new school library, after a renovation that took several months. The renovation itself was preceded by careful planning and fund raising campaigns that bore fruit when the Rotary Club of Nassau embraced the project as a project worthy of our support; realizing the at schools library is at the heart of academia, an essential element in the schools learning program.

“The Rotary Club of Nassau designed a space where students will learn to enjoy literature, history, science, Math, do research or simply relax with a book,” Ms. Sealy said.

Ms. Sealy encouraged the students to “embrace all that the library has to offer become students of the world by traveling the world one book at a time,” she said.

And a surprise came for the students at the school, was Bahamas Power and Light’s Chairman Donovan Moxey, who committed to donating $2,000 for the purchase of additional computers and books for the new library.

“From our perspective at BPL, we’ve just completed a strategic plan and part of that plan talked about our community involvement, our community engagement. And from our perspective we have to nurture the young minds into thinking about science technology, because these young people are the next generation of Bahamians who will be working at BPL,” Dr. Moxey said.

The Rotary Club of Nassau sponsors the school annually with yearly vision screenings, and back to school donations.

The organization also sponsors a weekly breakfast and reading program

The library was made possible with the assistance of Florida’s Rotary Club, local businesses and the Ministry of Education.

Also on hand at the opening of the school’s library was Director of Education, Marcellus Taylor, who applauded the RCN for the part in renovating the library, which he said is the “nucleus of the school”.

