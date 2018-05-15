While the plan to transform The Over the Hill community includes tax breaks for certain businesses, some are questioning how the government proposes to recoup the shortfall that will come along with that decision.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, K. Peter Turnquest says the government has a strategic plan moving forward.

“We have considered all of these costs and concessions very carefully”, he said.

“We’re planning a number of strategies in respect to how we move around expenditure, as well as how we increase our revenues, and so all of that will be revealed as we disclose the budget,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Philip Davis said he believed the white paper policy is a hugely ambitious project.

In fact, he expressed disappointment in what he called its seemingly discriminatory exclusion of businesses, such as web shops and liquor stores in the physical perimeter of the Over the Hill communities.

However, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he strongly disagrees.

The Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership is an initiative based on six key pillars that include: social empowerment, economic empowerment, rejuvenation, smart technology, green and sustainable technology and programmes for the youth and the elderly.