The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

While the 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygård’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story, his incredible business success over these past fifty years and an inside look at how he did it, The Clifton Review will also continue to address current affairs as they relate to the good of The Bahamas.

Nygard Gave 22 Million To Cancer Organisations

By P.J. Malone

Nothing shows the love for a mother and the kind-heartedness of an individual than that individual giving twenty-two million dollars to organisations to help fight cancer.

Reports show that that is the amount fashion mogul Peter Nygard has given over the years to cancer detection, cancer research, and cures.

Even though Hilkka Nygard, fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s mother, was a cancer survivor during her lifetime, Peter Nygard remained inspired to give every single year to help other women fight breast cancer.

As he has said,

I particularly zeroed in on cancer and particularly zeroed in on breast cancer. That was the one that affected my customers every single time. If it was not the customer themselves, it was their sister or their cousin or some relative or friend. There was not one person who was not affected by that disease. At one time it was really devastating with people having breasts removed, etc. What we have been able to do since then is quite remarkable in dealing with that disease.

Nygard doesn’t just show his commitment through donations; he is involved in the celebration of cancer survivors. Modelling the upcoming seasons’ new lines, cancer survivors are the star of all of his fashion shows and have been so for a number of years, as he explains:

Every show I had, breast cancer survivors were the stars. They celebrated their life. Their daughters were in the audience crying because they said a year ago they thought their mothers were dying, but here they were now modelling on stage. So I celebrated their victories like that.

What a thrill that gave me—to be able to take it from research to celebration to victory over that terrible disease. I was very involved with that cause—not just donating money; I was very involved.

Clearly, eradicating cancer is an important goal to Peter Nygard as demonstrated by his extremely generous giving of millions to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and other cancer organisations. News reports show Nygard holding checks with huge amounts such as $70,000, $550,000 and $600,000 at various fashion shows over the years representing some of his giving to cancer foundations.

NYGARD for Life is his charitable platform encompassing a number of initiatives including NYGARD for Life fashion shows featuring cancer survivors, and an annual endowment to CancerCare. They’ve sponsored a symphony orchestra to play for breast cancer patients while they receive treatment. Other initiatives have included NYGÅRD International Molecular Biology Breast Cancer Research Unit and Breast Cancer Tumor Bank, and a Mobile Mammography Unit.

Nygard’s organisation has sponsored and participated in a number of other cancer awareness initiatives that raised money for cancer research like ‘Climb for The Cure’ where participants summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is the highest mountain in Africa; and like ‘Run for the Cure’ for which he had reached the milestone of having given 1 million t-shirts by 2008.

Twenty-two million dollars is a whole lot of money for one individual to give to a cause. It appears that Nygard’s generosity knows no bounds as he has continuously demonstrated his commitment to addressing this challenge.

While many may focus on the dollar amount as representing Nygard’s generosity, it’s his celebrating the lives of breast cancer survivors in his fashion shows that is the real gift and generosity of spirit. He brings pure joy to the lives of these women who can be seen on stage exuberant and prancing down the runway with such ecstasy at still being present and able to celebrate life.

Kudos to you Peter Nygard for such generosity!