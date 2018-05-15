Categorized | National News

Clarence A. Bain Building To Be Demolished

Posted on 15 May 2018.

The Clarence A. Bain building,  once the place to have your car licensed and inspected and to renew your driver’s license,  has now become an eye-sore and will be soon be demolished, according to Minister of Transport and Local Government, Frankie Campbell.

Speaking with this Journal, Mr. Campbell said that the building on University Drive has become home to vagrants   since the Road Traffic Department’s relocation to the National Sports stadium. He  said that the building will be destroyed, as with many other government buildings with the same issue. 

“The government has decided that  that building needs to be demolished.

“We have a number of government buildings that are infrastructural eye-sores owing to lack of maintenance over the years. 

“So, that building is designated to be destroyed and there is still discussion as to what will go back there,” Mr. Campbell said.

However, he did reveal that the University of The Bahamas may be able to use the location for its expansion.  

“We know that the University of The Bahamas is growing and expanding.  It might be better used by them; but I can say that that will not be the used for the Road Traffic anymore,” Mr. Campbell said. 

After being severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew, the Road Traffic Department relocated from the Clarence A. Bain building to the Eastern Grandstand of the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.  Although the move was said to be temporary, the Road Traffic Department  has been in that  location since October 2016. 

