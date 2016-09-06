The counsel of the two men charged with the murder of union chief John Pinderâ€™s son told the court yesterday that they have alibis to prove their innocence.

Â Jamean Salathiel-Johnson, 24, of Monastery Park and Dylan Brown, 20, of Rhaming Street off Bernard Road were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Â It is alleged that the men are responsible for the August 29th murder of John Pinder Jr.

Â The charge of attempted murder was brought before the men for a gunshot wound that grazed the back of another man in the room at the time.

Â Pinder was murdered in his home off Bernard Road around 10:00 p.m. while playing video games with some of his friends.

Â The assailants fired though the window of the room.

Â The menâ€™s counsel Tecoyo Bridgewater said that both men were beaten and threatened while in police custody.

Â He added that both of his clients provided an alibi for the night of the murder, however were brought to court to be charged.

Â Mr. Bridgewater said he believes they were brought to court to appease the media and show that police are getting a fast conviction.

Â He challenged the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Attorney Generalâ€™s Office to find the right assailants to the crime.

Â The men were remanded to The Bahamas of Correctional Services and will return to court on October 17.

