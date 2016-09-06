Another FNM candidate has bowed out of the upcoming general election race, candidate for South Beach Howard Johnson confirmed yesterday that he will not be seeking election in the 2017 general election.

Mr. Johnson’s announcement came after a media outlet revealed that he planned to bow out due to a move to the United States to assist his son.

“I informed the Leader of the Free National Movement, Dr. Hubert Minnis of my official withdrawal from candidacy as the standard bearer for the South Beach Constituency in the 2017 General Elections. This withdrawal from active politics is due to personal and private family matters requiring my constant presence and attention,” he said.

Mr. Johnson in 2012 ran for the Central and South Eleuthera seat, however lost to MP Damien Gomez by 66 votes.

Mr. Johnson sent a letter to Dr. Minnis last September which indicated that he refused to accept any other nomination except South Beach.

Mr. Johnson has refused to identify this as an ultimatum after he told Dr. Minnis in the letter that he was withdrawing from being considered as a candidate in the next election.

Mr. Johnson sent the letter a day after Free National Movement (FNM)Women’s Association President Monique Gomez was named to him as the next candidate for South Beach.

“Since entering frontline politics in 2012, I’ve had the privilege of meeting and befriending thousands of Bahamians across the archipelago who came to know me and embrace me as “Mr. Bamboozle”,” he said.

“I wish to thank each and everyone of you for pouring into my spirit and encouraging and supporting me in my political endeavors.”

“To all of you, black and white, rich and poor, PLP and FNM, Bahamian and foreigner, I am eternally grateful and appreciate you more than words can ever state.”

Mr. Johnson is the most previous in a long line of drop outs from the FNM candidacy race for the upcoming general election.

Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins both confirmed last month that they would not be seeking re-nomination.

While North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and FNM candidate for Bain and Grants Town Leonard Sands both announced last week that they would be bowing out of the race.

Dropouts from the FNM race after stirring up the town after Dr. Minnis said at convention the party would be “unified.”

Mr. Johnson was ratified as a candidate for the upcoming general election in January of this year.