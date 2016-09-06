The countryâ€™s murder count climbed on Sunday after a shooting incident.

Police reported that shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 2nd September 2016, two men were shot while walking in Union Village.

The victims were transported to hospital where, one of them was detained in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

However, one of the men was pronounced dead on Sunday 4th September 2016.

In another incident, shortly after 3:00am yesterday morning, a man was standing outside of his home located at McCullough Corner, when he was approached by two gunmen who opened fire.

Investigations into both matters continue.