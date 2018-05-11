Categorized | National News

MEN ARRAIGNED FOR MURDER

Posted on 11 May 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Three men were  arraigned in the Magistrates  court yesterday in connection with a murder. 

Twenty four year old Cleveland Musgrove, 19 year old Jonathan Brown, and 33 year old Marco Neely were accused of  the murder of Prince Johnson. 

The youngest of the accused,  Brown, burst  into tears as he spotted his emotional family members awaiting his fate. 

The three men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 19th.

In other crime news, Kevin Gardiner of Malcom Road was  also  charged in  the court yesterday for the murder of Theagrea Hanna.  She  was stabbed during an argument in the area around 6pm on May 4th. Ms. Hanna died in hospital a short time later. 

The  twenty-seven  year old was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 19th . 

