Three men were arraigned in the Magistrates court yesterday in connection with a murder.

Twenty four year old Cleveland Musgrove, 19 year old Jonathan Brown, and 33 year old Marco Neely were accused of the murder of Prince Johnson.

The youngest of the accused, Brown, burst into tears as he spotted his emotional family members awaiting his fate.

The three men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 19th.

In other crime news, Kevin Gardiner of Malcom Road was also charged in the court yesterday for the murder of Theagrea Hanna. She was stabbed during an argument in the area around 6pm on May 4th. Ms. Hanna died in hospital a short time later.

The twenty-seven year old was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 19th .