A $5.3million contract was signed yesterday between the Water and Sewerage cooperation and Bahamas Hot Mix Co. LTD. (BHM)

The contract seeks to extend the water supply in Long Island.

Lot 1 in the project begins at Salt Pond North Long Island, ending at Boat Harbour Drive and will provide service to approximately 200 service connections.

Lot 2 in south Long Island begins in Turtle Cove to Clarence Town which will provide service to approximately 100 service connections.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said, “your tank running out of water and having to draw water out of the well, tote it up a hill and then down the hill. That’s been the life and times of Long Islanders.

“So it will be wonderful to just go in there and turn on the tap and get city water. You don’t have to go and purchase water pumps and dig wells and spend some $60,000 on expensive rain water tanks and so on.

“Because even when you construct homes here on Long Island, you have an additional expense which will be a rain water tank. That runs you anywhere from $20,000 to $60,000,” said the MP.

Mr. Gibson says this project will bring new jobs to Long Island. In fact, four weeks after the contract signing BHM will be back to conduct job interviews.

He also said he expects that 90per cent to 100 per cent of the employees in this project will be Bahamian.

Mr. Gibson assured the public that he will not rest until there is a sustainable means to providing potable water to each and every home and business in Long Island.

This project is set to begin six weeks after the contract signing and is estimated to be completed within six months.