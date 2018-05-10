As the Free National Movement administration led by Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis celebrates one year in office today, many Bahamians are offering various assessments of the performance of the government. However, the idea of giving a grade is said to be subjective and dependent on one’s expectation and perception of the future. However, many in the FNM say they believe the first year has been a good one.

The new administration took office on 10th May last year after the FNM won 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly, defeating the Progressive Liberal Party led by former Prime Minister Perry G.Christie.

Speaking with several Cabinet Ministers and members of parliament of the FNM, this Journal learned that many of them believe the Minnis administration is doing an exceptional job.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Renward Wells said that the government is basically reorganizing and revolutionizing the economy of The Bahamas.

“We met a very difficult situation and we have been making the hard choices; hard decisions to get things done for and on behalf of the Bahamian people, so that we can grow the economy of The Bahamas in a way that is sustainable going forward; not no smoke and mirrors, not no pseudo economy.

“And we’ve been seeking at the same time to meet the commitments that we would have made to the Bahamian people, and I think in this upcoming budget, we are going to do some of that,” Mr. Wells said.

He did however add that giving a grade is based on what one wants personally and economically.

“When you ask how the government is doing amongst a populace, that’s a subjective question. If you are a PLP, you would probably say an E, if you are a FNM it might be A or a B.

“If you are an independent, you can get varying views, but at the end of the day the decision that is made, the thinking that comes is as a result of where you are personally, economically, and how you are assessing what’s going on,” Mr. Wells said.

Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd on the other hand, gave the government a B+, stating that much has been done in one year.

“By all means B + . We have come in at a time when it was extraordinarily difficult in this country and you know and every metric, every measurement out there is reflecting that we are in the right track,” Mr. Lloyd said.

“We are in the market place engaging with the Bahamian people and investors now, because I’m a part of the National Economic Council. We are very excited about doing business with this country and our administration,” he added.

Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands said that although there have been some challenges “a reasonable grade is a strong B or A-”.

Minister Transport, Frankie Campbell said that as a part of the administration he would have to give an A grade.

“I’m satisfied that we have done the preparatory work. I am satisfied that mindful of what we met in place, we’ve done the clean up necessary to now go ahead and move this country forward,” Mr. Campbell said.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during a service of thanksgiving on Sunday, touted the party’s success during the first year.

“The economy grew by 1.4 percent last year and is projected to grow by another 2.5 percent this year.

“There has been a significant reduction in murders and an overall drop in crime,” he said.

During the service however, Dr. Minnis also encouraged the members of the party to be united and not to underestimate the Progressive Liberal Party.