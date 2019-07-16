The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana may not meet its August deadline, according to co-chair Quinn McCartney yesterday.

Mr. McCartney said the deadline wasn’t really set in stone and while the commission is working towards that deadline, there is no guarantee it will be finished.

Last month, Mr. McCartney indicated that the commission planned to travel to Jamaica and Canada for a fact-finding mission.

This, he anticipates, will take place next month.

He said, “Certainly a lot of the information gathered in The Bahamas has been done, and so the visits to Canada and Jamaica is just to help solidify our reports.”

The report, he said, is expected to be done no later than the last quarter.

He said, “You don’t want to rush the process. In some countries, they’ve taken longer. We want to make sure its comprehensive and ensure that the report is a fair representation of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

After a total of six town meetings, Mr. McCartney said he found an overwhelming support for medical marijuana.

He also said the commission plans to launch a massive public relations campaign in hopes of pulling more Bahamians to its town meetings.

It also intends to speak to members of the legal fraternity, medical doctors, the religious community, and the country’s youth for further consultation.

