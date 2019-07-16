Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has ordered an investigation into Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) Director Bennet Minnis’ viral voice note, which circulated on social media, spewing racial and homophobic slurs at members of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Yesterday, Mr. Bannister confirmed that the matter has been brought to his attention after there were talks of whether Mr. Minnis was the man behind the voice note.

Mr. Bannister told The Bahama Journal that a decision on the way forward for Mr. Minnis will be considered following the results of the investigation.

On Sunday, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell called for Mr. Minnis’ resignation, labeling him as a “man with a filthy mouth and a nasty mind.”

Mr. Mitchell explained that his party took a delegation to Long Island on the day after independence to meet with its supporters and to pay tribute to the party’s founder.

In the voice note, Mr. Minnis said had he known the PLP was in town, a group would have been delegated to put a blockade on the entrance to Clarence Town.

He further labeled members of the PLP as “corrupt, ‘thieving’, no good, bastard, homosexual, and African monkeys.”