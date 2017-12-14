Police have released the names and sketches of eleven criminals who they say are on the loose and roaming the streets. They are appealing to the public to assist them in nabbing these men.

Police say they are targeting organized criminal groups and have so far arrested twelve suspects who have already been arraigned.

At a press conference held at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) yesterday, Chief Superintendent of Police, Solomon Cash, said that in response to concerns of members of the public concerning armed robberies, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is tackling four areas where they see organized criminal groups.

“We at the Central Detective Unit have conducted extensive investigation into several organized criminal groups which were perpetrating these armed robberies in four distinctive areas throughout New Providence.

“One [area] being the Eastern and the Western shores of New Providence; second, what is being referred to as the bump and rob armed robberies; third, armed robberies involving residents of the Eastern communities, and fourth armed robberies that were connected to schools; the breaking and robbery of security officers,” Mr. Cash said.

Mr. Cash stated that as a result of the efforts undertaken by the force

they have disrupted the four of these arm robbery groups.

“We have taken into custody eleven suspects who have been charged and arraigned before the courts on various counts of armed robberies.

“In total we have 12 matters that are pending trial,” Mr. Cash said.

“We also want to say that we remain committed to all of our endeavours to disrupt this sort of behaviour and to remove the fear from these communities that these armed robberies are impacting,” he said.

Police are making an appeal to the public for the arrest of 10 suspected armed robbers, six of whom they have no actual photographs on and are relying on sketches.

The four remaining wanted armed robbery suspects include: 23-year-old Theron Taylor of Sutton Street, 25-year-old Jamaal M. Ferguson of Blue Berry Hill, Fox Hill, 35-year-old Dario Tinker, who also goes by the name ‘Geico’ of East Street, and Aaron Clarke, of Buttonwood Avenue.

Police are also on the hunt for 25-year-old Perry Pickering of Dorsette Alley who is wanted for murder.

Police advise that the wanted men should not approached, but instead, members of the public should contact the police immediately at 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.