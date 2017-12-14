A young man was arraigned on a number of drug related charges yesterday after an arrest which took place at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Monday.

Twenty year old Shaquelle Moss of Garden Hills Number Two, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Moss faced one count each of possession of dangerous drugs, taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs from the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, conspiracy to export dangerous drugs from The Bahamas and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs.

The particulars are that shortly after 7am on Monday, a Bahamian man was travelling to the United States when United States Customs and Boarder Protection Officials detained him in the U.S Pre-Clearance departure lounge at LPIA after a quantity of cocaine was discovered in his luggage.

The estimated weight of the cocaine seized is one and a half pounds. Moss was then handed over to Drug Enforcement Unit Officers.

Moss pleaded not guilty to all charges and was denied bail.

His matter was adjourned until February 15th 2018.