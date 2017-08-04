The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its response to comments made by nominee for U.S. ambassador to The Bahamas Doug Manchester said his views “does not necessarily reflect the views of the government of the United States.”

During Manchester’s confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday, he described The Bahamas as a protectorate of the United States.

While many perceived Manchester’s views as negative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement yesterday that it understands and appreciates that the hearing is part of an internal process.

“Another part of the process will be a full briefing by the Department of State with the successful nominee before taking up the assignment, which will bring a fuller understanding of the relationship between the two countries,” the statement read.

However, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday that Manchester’s comments are “patently offensive.”

“They require the immediate demand from our minister of foreign affairs if this is the policy of the United States government,” Mitchell said.

“His country’s representatives have just joined us in celebrating the 44th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas. A protectorate is an instrument of colonialism. Is this now the intention of the United States?

“We have a moral right to exist and the right to our way of life and to self-determination. Our size and lack of world power does not negative those rights.

“We want to see where our government stands on this matter before Mr. Manchester comes to The Bahamas. It must be made clear that coming here is not a mandate to re-colonize The Bahamas.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the independence of The Bahamas and the U.S is a mutual and shared pillar in the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.

“While our interests often align, The Bahamas as a sovereign country pursues its own interests independently,” the statement said.

“The Bahamas looks forward to welcoming the new ambassador who will represent the views and aspirations of the United States in the continuing development of the powerful and mutually beneficial ties between our two countries.”