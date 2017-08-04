Australian native Donna Vasyli, 57, was granted $250,000 bail with two sureties by Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner yesterday.

Vasyli’s conviction and 20 year sentence for murdering her millionaire podiatrist husband Philip Vasyli back in March 2015, was last week quashed by the Court of Appeal, at which time she was granted a retrial.

Justice Turner in giving his ruling said he exercised discretion in making his decision.

The justice said notwithstanding the seriousness of the offense, he concluded that Vasyli should be granted bail, but under stringent conditions.

Those conditions include the fact that Vasyli should be electronically monitored; she is expected to sign in at the Lyford Cay Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; she is to reside at an identified residence in Old Fort Bay and remain within 100 feet of the property between 10 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

Additionally, Vasyli is to surrender all her travel documents.

Finally, she is not to seek to divest herself of any of her or her late husband’s estate without making an application to the court.

If there be any breech, Vasyli will be liable to further remand.

The Australian native is accused of fatally stabbing her husband in the couple’s Ocean Drive home back in 2015.

She is represented by attorneys Murrio Ducille and Elliot Lockhart.

The retrial is set for January 29, 2018.