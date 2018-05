Another family is left without a father as a result of a fatal shooting in the capital Monday evening.

The shooting took place off Robinson Road while a group of men were standing in front of a barber shop on Fourth Street, the Grove after 10pm.

A white Nissan March pulled up and an occupant of the vehicle opened fire hitting one of the men who has since been identified as Jason Edgecombe aka “Lyrics”.

Paramedics were called, but the victim died one the scene.