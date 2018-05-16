Categorized | National News

Sexual Assault On Teen Girls Investigated

Police are investigating two sexual assaults involving minors. 

The incidents which allegedly took place within the Englerston Community on May 5th and May 14th, involves young girls according to the police. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information as to the identification of the accused to call 919 or 911 urgently. 

These  incidence  come less than a week after a 65-year-old former teacher pleaded not guilty to the indecent assault of three minors. 

Garfield Hepburn was granted bail in the amount of $7,500. 

