BAHAMIAN INTERNET SENSATION JAILED

Posted on 15 February 2018. by Jones Bahamas

One adult female and two males yesterday were formally charged in Magistrate’s Court for drug possession.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain were Alexious Rolle, Allano Noel and Kenneth Moncur. They  were all charged with one count of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Authorities, with a Search Warrant in hand, conducted a search at a residence on Smith’s Lane off Andros Avenue.

There, police allegedly  found Indian Hemp, also known as Marijuana being flushed down the toilet,  as well as packages made up of the drug.

The weight of the drugs was determined to be one and three quarter pounds.

Moncur and Rolle pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Noel pleaded guilty.

The matter was adjourned until February 27th.  Moncur and Rolle were remanded  to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until then and  Noel was sentenced to eighteen months.

The woman charged became an internet sensation after making a viral video of her trip to Florida.

