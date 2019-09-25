Love 97 FM, a subsidiary of Jones Communications Network, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday.

When the first show aired on the radio station 25 years ago, CEO Wendall Jones said Love 97 “shall at all times strive not only for technical excellence, but also for fairness, decency and objectivity in the presentation of all” the station’s programs.

Mr. Jones embarked on a journey “to transform broadcasting for the better by offering programming which will enhance the social, religious, economic and political well-being” of the country.

“It has been a long journey, but it has been quite a fulfilling experience for not only myself and a number of people who’ve been associated with Jones Communications and Love 97 over the last 25 years,” he said.

“We started with a very small staff doing radio and we became quickly a very dominant radio station because at that time, there were only a few probably three in the country and then we grew into Grand Bahama.”

Some may know of the station’s programs like Issues of the Day and Jones and Company, but Love 97 has the reputation for training some of the best journalists in the country, which Mr. Jones highlighted of the station’s legacy.

“Those people who come through our doors. They must subscribe to very high standards and many of them come from colleges and universities,” he said.

“They come with theoretical knowledge, but we ensure they have the kind of practical experience to do the kind of work they ought to do.

“Another good thing about it is that in this media enterprise, you are involved in the production of news for radio, television, as well as newspaper. So you are a well-rounded journalist by the time you leave Jones Communications.”

Love 97 thanks the public for tuning in for over two decades.

Nothing describes the radio station more than Love 97’s slogan, “It’s a Great Feeling.”