Bahamians are not the only ones operating as air hackers, according to The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA).

The officials have found that there are foreigners conducting flights in The Bahamas without the requisite approvals.

“One of the things that we have to do was to introduce a multi- agency task force involving the Police, Customs and Immigration, the Defence Force and the airport authority because all of these people need to now pool their resources and coordinate their activities in order to tighten that noose,” said BCAA Director General, Captain Charles Beneby.

Capt. Beneby, pointed out that this is crucial if there’s to be a real crackdown.

“The practice is that the operator would frequently say this is my cousin or this is my sister, this is my family and then those persons that are flying with these people are reluctant to come forward and say I paid,” he said.

“So that is why this public education campaign is going to be so important.

“Persons need to understand that they are placing themselves at great risks if they are operating with an entity or a person who has not been duly certified,” he said.

Capt. Beneby’s comments follow January’s Great Harbour Cay and Andros plane crashes.

Chief Investigator of The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department (BAAID), Delvin Major, said final reports into both will be available on Tuesday on www.baaid.org/accidents.