Employment has grown from May, 2017 to May, 2018 in Grand Bahama confirming economic activity on the island, said Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson.

In a statement to the Press, the Minister said, “the results of the recently released preliminary Labour Force Survey 2018 reveal that for the period November 2017 to May 2018, the number of persons employed has increased in Grand Bahama by some 725, and increased by 1,805 employed for the period May 2017 to May 2018.

“While these numbers are encouraging, the unemployment rate according to the survey has remained the same as that of May 2017 at 12.4 per cent. We must continue to work to reduce this number.”

The results are from companies including Windriver Tobacco Manufacturing Company, Carnival Ocean Medallion Project, Goombayland Go-Cart and Skating Rink, GIBC digital, Fowlco Logistics Company and Omni Financial creating new jobs.

In the statement, the Minister of State said, “We also expect to see immediate employment opportunities at Quality Services Limited at the PharmaChem Expansion, Pelican Bay Renovation Project, Home Fabric Opening, Eco-Oil Construction and Opening, and Itelbpo expansion.

“We are very hopeful and confident in the two major projects of the Grand Lucayan and West End Skyline (Ginn) to proceed soon, which will create even more jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for Grand Bahamians.

“We note the progress and we are keenly aware that a lot more work is required in Grand Bahama. We will continue to work even harder until our people experience the relief and economic improvement needed.”